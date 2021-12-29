'I was trampled by cows and thought I was going to die'

A woman who nearly died after being trampled by cows in the Peak District has walked 1,000 miles to raise money for an air ambulance charity.

Pip Peacock, 64, was walking her dog Buster near the village of Sheldon, Derbyshire, when she was attacked on a public footpath in September 2019.

