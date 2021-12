Footage of a fire involving a 5G phone mast has been released by police.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at the mast in Old Mansfield Road, Breadsall Hilltop, at about 20:00 GMT on Monday.

Crews said the fire could "be seen from a considerable distance" and Derbyshire Police believe the mast had been tampered with.

The force said the cause of the fire was not yet known and has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.