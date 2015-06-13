'My brain tumour made me want to help others'

A girl who is undergoing treatment for a brain tumour has won an award for her charitable fundraising work.

Evie, 13, from Ilkeston, was diagnosed in January 2021 and is currently undergoing intensive chemotherapy and has had several operations.

Her long-term prognosis is said to be positive.

She was named as a winner at the BBC Radio Derby Make A Difference Awards.

During her treatment, she raised more than £53,000 for the Children's Cancer and Leukaemia Group through her hobby as a keen cyclist.

She also donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust.

