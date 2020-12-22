A paramedic who works with homeless people in Derby has just won an award for her work.

Tracy Cunningham, a rough sleeper paramedic in the city, has been named in BBC Radio Derby's Make a Difference awards.

Ms Cunningham said: "Each day I go on outreach around the city centre and look out for any new rough sleepers.

"I'm a bit like their mother, to be honest."

One of the people she has helped said: "Because of this lady, I've never had to spend a night on the streets."

Another added: "If we didn't have Tracy, we'd be dead."

Video journalist: Emma Snow

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.