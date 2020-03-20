'I was trampled by cows and thought I would die'

A woman who nearly died after being trampled by cows in the Peak District has walked 1,000 miles to raise money for an air ambulance charity.

Pip Peacock, 64, was walking her dog Buster near the village of Sheldon, Derbyshire, when she was attacked on a public footpath in September 2019.

She suffered multiple injuries, including 34 breaks to her ribs. Buster sadly died in the attack.

Mrs Peacock under went extensive surgery and had 17 titanium plates fitted to support her rib cage.

During lockdown she decided to take part in the fundraising challenge and completed the 1,000 miles in October.

"I feel I owe them [The Air Ambulance Service] my life and in a way it's given me a sense of purpose to the year and something to aim for," she said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

