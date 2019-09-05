'I ran the London Marathon on a frame runner'

A man has been speaking about how he became the first person to run the London Marathon using a frame runner.

Matthew Humphreys, from Swadlincote in Derbyshire, has been running since he was 13 and now wants to encourage other people with disabilities to take up frame running.

The 22-year-old has quadriplegic dystonia following a brain injury he sustained at the age of 10.

The condition has affected his movement and speech so he uses speech tech on his phone to type out what he wants to say.

Video journalist: Heidi Booth

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.