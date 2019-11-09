A year after ceremonies were disrupted by the pandemic, people have gathered to observe the two-minute silence to mark Armistice Day.

Crowds gathered across the East Midlands, including in Nottingham, Leicester, Belper and Ruddington, at 11:00 GMT to remember those who died in military conflict.

Remembrance in 2020 had been reduced by Covid rules with people encouraged to stay at home and remember the fallen.

