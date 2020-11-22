A doctor is working on new techniques of delivering effective CPR in confined spaces, inspired by the experiences of his father, a former deep sea diver.

Dr Graham Johnson, a consultant in emergency medicine at the Royal Derby Hospital had been working with a team to try to improve resuscitation techniques in confined spaces such as the diving bells used to lower deep sea divers into the sea.

"The industry has not carried out this kind of research before," he said.

"We really wanted the divers to be able to feel that they're doing the best that they can for their workmate, their buddy... and give the divers the best chance of survival if they have a medical event at the bottom of the sea."

