'I'm walking 10 miles for Christmas lights funds'

A woman and her six-year-old son have walked 10 miles (16km) around a village to raise funds for new Christmas lights.

Eve and Billy took to the streets of Pleasley, Derbyshire, on Sunday, dressed as elves and have raised more than £1,600 in sponsorship so far.

Billy said: "The kids didn't have nothing last year and also it's very important because it shows the square's the heart of the village."

