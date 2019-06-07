'I've learnt to communicate through art'

After losing the ability to speak, Matthew Rutherford has learnt how to communicate his emotions through art.

The 39-year-old, from Derby, crashed his car in 2010 and, following 10 years of rehabilitation, was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition where a person's speech is affected by damage to the brain.

Matthew's friend, Natasha Earith, said: "He does a lot of paintings at night-time and is easily doing three paintings a day.

"It gives him such a buzz to have people calling him an artist."

Some of Matthew's paintings are on display at Derby Museum and Art Gallery until 5 December.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

