Swan reunited with cygnets after dog attack

A swan, which was injured in a dog attack, has been reunited with its cygnets after being treated at a wildlife sanctuary.

The male swan had raised its young alone after their mother was injured by a fishing line and needed to be euthanised.

People local to the Loscoe Dam in Heanor, Derbyshire, helped to feed the cygnets for four days while the male swan was treated for an injury to its beak at Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue.

"It's always lovely to see them go back to the wild, especially in this case after mum was euthanised," a spokesman from the Burton-upon-Trent sanctuary said.

"All dogs should be kept on leads around wildlife."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.