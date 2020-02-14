A walker described seeing a waterfall flowing backwards as high winds hit the Peak District as, "looking like the hill was on fire from below".

Gary Scully, from Macclesfield, was taking a friend up Kinder Scout on Sunday when they witnessed the natural phenomena at Kinder Downfall.

The 59-year-old said: "I've been up there many times and seen it before but never to this extent, the conditions were perfect - lots of water on the plateau and strong gusting winds up the valley hitting the waterfall head on.

"We sat and watched it for about an hour whilst we had our dinner - incredible sight.

"Together we witnessed the amazing phenomena of Kinder Downfall becoming the Kinder upfall."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.