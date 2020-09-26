A man's passion project to bring a derelict swimming pool back into use has seen it become a much-loved lido, he said.

The pool at the New Bath Hotel in Matlock Bath, Derbyshire, was abandoned when the hotel closed in 2012 but was reopened after Jason Skipper, a keen triathlete, led a four-year restoration project.

Now manager of the pool, Mr Skipper - known as Skip - said: "I absolutely love this pool and everything it represents."

Video journalist: Heidi Booth

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.