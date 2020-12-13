An illuminations event that was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic made a colourful return for its 123rd year.

The Matlock Bath Illuminations sees hand-decorated boats parade along the River Derwent in Derbyshire.

In 2019, the event was also cut short after the river burst its banks following heavy rain.

This year, organisers have limited crowds to a maximum of 4,000, and tickets to the fireworks finale on 31 October have already sold out.

On Saturday, after a lights switch-on, almost 2,000 visitors selected the boat they liked best.

David Harrison's "carousel" model, which includes horses named after supporters of the event who have recently passed away, was voted the favourite.

Other designs included a Ghostbusters car and a Sonic the Hedgehog boat.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk