Hundreds of revellers have attended an LBTQ music festival, aimed exclusively at women.

People from around the country headed to the inaugural Femme Fest in Pikehall, Derbyshire, which is thought to be one of the only festivals of its kind in the UK.

Organiser Fionalisa Grant decided to launch the event after building a network of friends in the LBTQ community on Facebook during the pandemic.

"Our community, it can be a very lonely place so it's just great that women can come here and just be totally themselves and feel safe," she said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

