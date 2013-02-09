A road that is equally loved and loathed by travellers is marking its 200th anniversary this week.

The Snake Pass in Derbyshire, which connects Manchester and Sheffield, came into being as a toll road in August 1821 until 1875, although it always lost money.

However, while many enjoy its picturesque surroundings, in bad weather it is known as the scene of accidents and road closures.

"It became, in modern parlance, a Marmite road," said author and historian Howard Smith.

"People either loved it or they hated it, just as they do today."

