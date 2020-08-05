A man has successfully towed a 25kg sack of coal from Derbyshire to Newcastle to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Ben Robertson, 40, made the 120-mile trip from his home in Hadfield to his birthplace in the North East over the course of four days.

The phrase "taking coals to Newcastle" is a British idiom which can be used to describe an unnecessary action.

Mr Robertson has suffered with his mental health in the past and tried to take his own life three years ago.

He often runs around the Peak District carrying a car tyre to illustrate the "heavy burden" of his mental health struggles.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

If you've been affected by any issues in this story, you can find support on the BBC Action Line pages.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.