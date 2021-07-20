A lorry driver, who builds nest boxes from scratch in his spare time, has said he hopes it will stop the decline in kestrels.

Nature-lover Graham Winters, from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, approached a local farmer who agreed to install one of his boxes on his land.

The box has been home to 12 chicks since its installation three years ago and he regularly visits to capture footage from a camera inside.

Kestrels are included on the RSPB's amber list of birds of conservation concern due to a moderate decline in the UK breeding population.

The birds of prey do not build their own nests, but instead use old or disused nests or holes in buildings, and, as a result, they like to use the readymade nest boxes.

