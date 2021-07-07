'I'm just an ordinary old chap who wanted to fly'

A 106-year-old war veteran from Derbyshire has completed his bucket list dream of flying a plane by operating a flight simulator.

Donald Rose, who served as a front-line soldier in World War Two, said: "I could just see the sky and I thought: 'What a wonderful idea. How good that was'."

