'I'm just an ordinary old chap who wanted to fly'

A 106-year-old war veteran from Derbyshire has completed his bucket list dream of flying a plane by operating a flight simulator.

Donald Rose, who served as a front-line soldier in World War Two, said: "I could just see the sky and I thought: 'What a wonderful idea. How good that was'."

Originally from Westcott, Surrey, Mr Rose joined the army aged 23 and served in North Africa, Italy and France.

Donald received a number of medals and has also been awarded the Legion D'Honneur, France's highest honour.

The experience was organised by Donald's care home activity coordinator, Naomi Allsop, who said: "He's a beautiful soul inside and out. All the staff love him. He's just amazing."

He has also had a ride on a fire engine and been reunited with motorbikes he rode as a young man.

Mr Rose's son David said of his father: "He's my hero."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

