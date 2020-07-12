A young cheesemaker, who is celebrating winning a national title, has put his skills down to his family's history as successful Stilton-producers.

Ryan Gee, 23, said his earliest memories are of being picked up from school in his grandad's lorry and everything "smelling like cheese".

Mr Gee is due to take over as head Stilton maker at Hartington Creamery, in Pikehall, Derbyshire, where his family have worked for generations, having been named Young Cheesemaker of the Year at the Virtual Cheese Awards.

He said of his award: "It was quite a surprise - I didn't expect it at all."

Sarah de Wit, founder of the Virtual Cheese Awards, said: "Ryan comes from a family of Stilton makers and he really stood out for the work he has done.

"To see somebody so young be so innovative was very inspiring."

