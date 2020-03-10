Members of a drug gang have been jailed after police found incriminating dashcam footage recorded on a taxi camera.

The footage, released by Derbyshire Police, shows the moment driver Shahid Iqbal agreed to help the gang transport heroin and crack cocaine in his cab.

Iqbal was also seen driving and "coaching" vulnerable young people carrying Class A drugs to an address in Derby, where the substances were sold on.

Police found the footage after officers seized Iqbal's taxi following an investigation into the gang.

The 41-year-old, of Hollinwell Avenue, Wollaton, Nottingham, was jailed for four years at Derby Crown Court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.