Choristers in Derbyshire have celebrated the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions with a special rehearsal.

Members of the Dalesmen Male Voice Choir sang together in the stands of Belper Town FC on Monday, before taking to the pitch for a kickabout.

The group were among the first to sing together after Covid restrictions were eased in England.

"This is the finest day in the last year," chairman of the choir, Terry Chell, said.

