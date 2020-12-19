A tai chi teacher has been helping people recovering from coronavirus with techniques to make their breathing easier.

Paul White, from Derbyshire, found he was contacted by patients during the pandemic and began assisting them free of charge.

He said his classes consist of "loads of things [he has] learned over the years".

"It just made sense really to start sharing those things," he said.

Tai chi is one of a number of disciplines that focuses on breathing, movement and posture.

NHS England said post-Covid patients looking for support can access rehabilitation services through GPs, hospitals and the Post-Covid Syndrome Assessment Service.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

