A woman who has pledged to redecorate the homes of domestic abuse survivors for free believes the government and councils need to do more to support them.

Naima Ben-Moussa, a plasterer in Buxton, Derbyshire, launched an online fundraiser to help cover the cost of materials after finding "holes in walls" inside one property.

The government has allocated £125m for councils in England to support domestic abuse survivors and their children.

A draft Victims Bill, including new standards on support offered to sexual and domestic victims, was announced in the Queen's Speech on Tuesday.

But charity Women's Aid said despite the financial commitments, there remained a shortfall of £200m to keep "refuges and community-based services running sustainably".

Ms Ben-Moussa, 36, said redecorating the homes of survivors helped families to recover from the "trauma" they had experienced at home.

If you are affected by domestic abuse, there is a range of support services available via BBC Action Line.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.