Drone footage has been released showing the destruction caused by a moorland fire in the Peak District.

Multiple Derbyshire fire crews were needed to put out the "deep-seated" blaze involving peat at Kinder Scout on Monday.

Visitors to the national park have been urged not to light fires or barbecues.

The footage was released by Buxton Mountain Rescue Team which used its drone to look for hotspots.

