Five people have been arrested after a high-speed chase on the M1 that saw a car reach speeds of 135mph, police have said.

Just before midnight on Sunday, Derbyshire Police said they had started following an Audi on the motorway near Tibshelf.

The car was stopped in Theddingworth, Leicestershire, and officers arrested four teenage boys and a 19-year-old man.

The man, from Luton, was charged with failing to stop for the police, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

He was due to appear before magistrates in Derby today.

Derbyshire Police said the boys - two aged 16 and two aged 17 - were questioned and released under investigation.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk