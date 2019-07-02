A man has spent lockdown restoring his father's 1930s motorbike after it had lain in parts for decades.

Ralph Goodson, from Derby, said prior to the coronavirus lockdown, he had struggled to find the time to carry out the restoration and it had become "a bit of a standing joke" with friends and family.

He said his father Douglas bought the Rudge Special in 1937 but it was dismantled in the 1950s.

"We've moved house about five times and every time the boxes have moved with us. Of course, lockdown came along and that's given us the time and wherewithal to actually start restoring my dad's motorbike," he said.

"I think he'd be amazed that I finally got round to doing it."

