Golfers teed off at midnight as England's coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased and courses reopened.

Using glow-in-the-dark balls and floodlit greens, Morley Hayes Golf Club, in Derbyshire, believes it was the first to reopen in England.

Andrew Allsop, managing director of the club, said the idea to hold a midnight charity event was made "on a whim".

"It filled instantly. There was so much interest because I don't think there are any places in England that do night golf and we obviously want to try and get in the records that we're the first ones to reopen on 29 March," he said.

The event raised more than £2,000 for the Nottingham Breast Cancer Research Centre.

Golf is among the outdoor activities that can now take place in England, with courses allowed to reopen along with football and cricket pitches, tennis and basketball courts, and outdoor swimming pools.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.