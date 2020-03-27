The cause of a fire which damaged moorland in Derbyshire is being investigated.

Six fire crews were called to Birchen Edge, Baslow, just before 18:00 on Tuesday and found 1 hectare (2.5 acres) of bracken and grassland alight.

Working alongside National Trust Rangers, the crews were able to contain the flames, declaring the fire out just before 20:00.

Darren Perrott, of Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "With the Easter weekend ahead of us and the weather turning warmer, the ground is already dry enough for a discarded cigarette, glass bottle or unauthorised barbeque to cause a fire that can quickly spread.

"Thankfully on this occasion the wind was on our side and crews and rangers were able to prevent this particular moorland fire escalating."

