Two men have been jailed after police discovered a major cannabis grow at a house in Derbyshire.

More than 800 plants and a "substantial" amount of dried drugs were found across four floors at the building, which had been converted into several flats.

Footage captured by body-worn cameras during the raid in Ironville in December has been released by Derbyshire Police.

Saimir Kullau, 23, and Marsel Sadja, 24, were both jailed for 20 months after pleading guilty to drug offences at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday.

