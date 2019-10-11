A woman whose complex disabilities meant she lost the ability to walk at an early age is now set to take on a Parkrun.

Alice Lee, 20, from Alfreton in Derbyshire, has a rare CASK gene mutation and a seizure, at the age of four, led to her losing all her balance.

Her mother, Joanne Lee, had a bespoke walker made in 2020, which enables Alice to exercise outdoors independently.

"Alice takes part in lots of events and races with me both running and pushing her in her running wheelchair," she said.

The pair are part of a running group and Joanne said members have been "very excited" about the prospect of Alice completing a 5km (3.1 mile) Parkrun.

"Hopefully we can build up her distance so she can take part in her first Parkrun independently once it restarts," she added.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

