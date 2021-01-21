Drone footage has shown the extent of flooding in Derbyshire, with the county's police force describing a river "looking more like an ocean".

The video of the River Derwent in Darley Dale from Derbyshire Police's drone unit comes after many parts of the county were affected by flooding.

In a tweet, the unit said: "We have been out around Darley Dale where the River Derwent looks more like an ocean. Please be safe."

A major incident was declared on Wednesday night in the wake of Storm Christoph.

