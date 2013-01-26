A nine-year-old boy says surviving his second heart transplant has given him, "another chance at life".

Kori, from Ripley in Derbyshire, was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which meant the left side of his heart was under-developed.

He had multiple operations before receiving a heart in 2018, but the following year it began to fail.

Kori had a second transplant in January and is now recovering at home.

His mother Pixi said: "As long as his body carries on not fighting the heart, there's no reason why he can't... do all the things that healthy children get to do."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

