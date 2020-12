Family and friends of a "selfless" volunteer who died aged 48 after contracting coronavirus have continued her charity work in her memory.

Maria Lawrence, who launched the Derby Secret Santa scheme, died in hospital on 20 March.

Her family said they were delighted to see Derby's "elves" were continuing her work this Christmas.

