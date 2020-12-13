A school has given its children a glow-in-the-dark Christmas PE lesson to try to lighten the gloom of coronavirus restrictions.

Newhall Infant School, in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, used UV lights and equipment to give the children an illuminated dodgeball session.

"The sound of the children and the happiness and laughter they bring is brilliant," said organiser Adam Holland.

"We're just looking to reward the children," added headteacher Neil Loftus.

