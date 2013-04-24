Chefs from a Derbyshire stately home, which closed during lockdown, have used their kitchens to donate ready meals to a food bank.

Chatsworth House's catering team have used locally-sourced produce to create 150 ready meals a week, with recipes including mushroom risotto and cottage pie.

Head of catering, Chris Bailey-Jones, said: "We had these kitchens that were empty and we had chefs with time on their hands."

Ruth Longfellow, from Jigsaw Foodbank in Matlock, said: "It's not what you would expect form a food bank. People tend to think of food banks as baked beans and pasta, which is really helpful, but it's really nice to have a treat."

Chatsworth House remains closed while tier three restrictions remain in place in Derbyshire but staff said they plan to continue the donations until "at least" January.

