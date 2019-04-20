An 80-year-old postman has said he loves his job so much, retirement has never "felt right".

Mick Gibson has been covering his 14-mile Derbyshire round - which includes the villages of Baslow and Bubnell - for more than 30 years.

"The views I have every day are stunning," he said. "Many of my customers are more like friends. I keep telling people it's my last Christmas [at work] but it's never felt right to finish."

Royal Mail confirmed Mr Gibson is the oldest postman working on deliveries in the UK.

