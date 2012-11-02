A 14-year-old boy sang his mother's favourite song in a hospice garden so she could hear him sing one last time.

Billy Devine, along with friend Ellie Marie Scott, sang Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for cancer patient Jane Devine.

Billy, from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, said it felt like the "performance of a lifetime".

Mrs Devine, 51, died on September 7.

