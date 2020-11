A dashcam captured the moment an Amazon lorry driver appeared to swerve into another vehicle.

The footage shows Adrian Kowalski's lorry being forced off the road by the Amazon HGV at a roundabout just off the M1 in Barlborough, Derbyshire.

Mr Kowalski, 52, said he was left "shaken" by the apparent road rage pursuit on 18 November.

"The driver will no longer be carrying parcels on behalf of Amazon," a company spokeswoman said.