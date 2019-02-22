A collection of model fairground rides, which has been kept in a garage for nearly 20 years, is due to be auctioned.

The handmade working models of a cake walk, Noah's ark ride and chairoplane took the late Patrick Burton two or three years to build, according to his family from Chaddesden, Derby.

His son Michael Burton, 58, a joiner and taxi driver, said: "Dad made models for more than 40 years. After he died in 2003, the rides ended up in a garage for nearly 20 years. We want them to go to a good home and be enjoyed again."

The models are due to be sold on November 24 by Hansons Auctioneers.

