CCTV footage showing a person walking near a school moments before it was damaged in a fire has been released by police.

The blaze at Ravensdale Infant School, in Derby, on 5 October happened just two days after parts of nearby St Mary’s Catholic Voluntary Academy were destroyed in a fire.

Derbyshire Police said a third fire took place at Markeaton Craft Village on 6 October.

The force said all three are being linked and treated as arson.

