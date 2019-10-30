A care home is using an array of technology to allow its residents to communicate with their loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.

Carmela Nadolski, 91, who has Alzheimer's disease, uses Bluetooth headphones to talk to her daughter Helena Church, who sits on the other side of the conservatory window during visits.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Coxbench Hall residential care home in Derbyshire is not allowing visitors inside.

Ms Church said: "I don't want her to forget me sooner than she has to, which Covid is doing to a lot of families."

