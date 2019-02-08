Storm pilot's funeral director career takes off

An airline pilot who was filmed battling to bring a plane down in a storm has switched careers to become a funeral director.

William Barron won praise in 2017 for keeping control of a Monarch flight when it bounced off the runway at Birmingham Airport.

Earlier this year he lost his job at Virgin Atlantic when the pandemic abruptly halted global aviation.

Now the 39-year-old has walked away from his 14-year career as a pilot to open a funeral home in Ilkeston, Derbyshire.