Gardeners have been shaking trees at an Elizabethan country house for the annual mulberry harvest.

The fruit, which is rarely seen in shops, is baked into scones at the National Trust's Hardwick Hall, near Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

Staff wait until the fruits - grown along the estate's mulberry avenue - turn black in late summer before using rakes, brooms or sticks to shake the trees and bring the fruits to the ground.

Head chef, Keith Newman, freezes the sweet berries and uses them to bake mulberry scones.