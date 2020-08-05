Video

A police drone captured the moment a man jumped out of a first floor window and ran from police during a drugs raid.

Thomas Stones, 25, was caught fleeing the property in Matlock, Derbyshire, in December 2019.

After scaling a neighbour's fence, he was eventually caught by officers underneath a bush.

Stones, of Chesterfield Road, was sentenced to 30 months for possession with intent to supply and affray at Derby Crown Court on 28 July.

His accomplice Ricky Dunne of Overdale, Matlock, was jailed for three years for possession with intent to supply cocaine. heroin and cannabis.