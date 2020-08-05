‘Why I run with a car tyre on my back’

Video

A man who tried to take his own life has been running with a 15kg (33lb) tyre on his back to symbolise the "heavy burden" of depression and anxiety.

Ben, from Hadfield, Derbyshire, says he regularly runs in the Peak District to boost his mental health after his suicide attempt two years ago.

He says the tyre has helped to start conversations about mental health with others during his runs.

In October, he is going to drag 25kg (55lb) of coal from Hadfield to his home city of Newcastle to raise money for the charity Mind.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

