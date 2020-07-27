Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
999 call released in Shirebrook allotment murder probe
Police investigating a suspected murder have released audio from a 999 call made by a member of the public.
Andrew Jackson’s body was found at an allotment off Prospect Drive in Shirebrook, Derbyshire on 26 January.
The 55-year-old had been attacked in his caravan and suffered multiple stab wounds, Derbyshire Police said.
Several people have been arrested since Mr Jackson’s body was found but no charges have been made.
The force has renewed an appeal for information six months since his death.
-
27 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-53557302/999-call-released-in-shirebrook-allotment-murder-probeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window