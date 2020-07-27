Video

Police investigating a suspected murder have released audio from a 999 call made by a member of the public.

Andrew Jackson’s body was found at an allotment off Prospect Drive in Shirebrook, Derbyshire on 26 January.

The 55-year-old had been attacked in his caravan and suffered multiple stab wounds, Derbyshire Police said.

Several people have been arrested since Mr Jackson’s body was found but no charges have been made.

The force has renewed an appeal for information six months since his death.