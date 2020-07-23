Video

This robot is at the cutting edge of eliminating coronavirus from hospitals.

It emits UV-C light which kills all known bacteria and viruses and has been put to work on wards in University Hospitals of Derby and Burton.

The makers - UVD Robots - claim it can "eliminate pathogens in 10 to 15 minutes".

"This will be hugely important to our environment and our patients from a Covid point of view," nurse Helen Forrest said.

"But actually, it is going to be very effective for infection prevention and patient safety."

The hospitals in Derby and Burton join locations across the world, including Wuhan Thunder God Hospital in China, Nice Airport in France, and Boston Dental in the US, the manufacturers said.