Coronavirus: Captain Sir Tom commemorated in bronze
Captain Sir Tom Moore raised more than £32m for the NHS by completing 100 laps of his garden.
Now his efforts have been commemorated with a bronze bust.
Derbyshire firm Monumental Icons commissioned the statue, which was sculpted during lockdown.
It is hoped the bust will find a home at the headquarters of NHS Charities Together, for which Captain Sir Tom raised money for.
“When someone connects with the subject in the way that Tom makes you then you get that extra bit of love coming through the piece hopefully,” sculptor Andrew Edwards said.
11 Jul 2020
